The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

