The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut The Lovesac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $37.93.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.