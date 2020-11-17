The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.82.

The RealReal stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The RealReal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 2,406 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,656 shares in the company, valued at $728,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 5,018 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $85,707.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,146 shares of company stock worth $7,455,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

