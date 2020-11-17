The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $731.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $698.70 and a 200 day moving average of $637.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. CSFB raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

