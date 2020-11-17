The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

