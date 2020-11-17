The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.19.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

