The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of The Trade Desk worth $1,216,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 134.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total transaction of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,363. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $746.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.14.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.89.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

