The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a PE ratio of -233.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.