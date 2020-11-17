Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 491,241 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO opened at $480.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

