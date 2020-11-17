TheStreet Lowers Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCO. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.89.

NYSE TCO opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

