TheStreet Upgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to “B-“

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

