Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,593.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

