Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,456 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.