Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

TT opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

