Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) alerts:

TSE TCN opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.45 and a 52 week high of C$12.11.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.