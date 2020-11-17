Trinity Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,013% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

