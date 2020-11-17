Trinity Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,788 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 10,013% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.
TRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of TRN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
