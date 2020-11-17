Truist Raises Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $62.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price raised by Truist from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.18. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $41,155,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $15,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,695 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,088,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,483 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.