Truist Raises U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target to $35.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target raised by Truist from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. U.S. Concrete has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

