Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 3,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.