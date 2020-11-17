Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of BHLB opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

