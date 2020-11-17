Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after buying an additional 659,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after buying an additional 537,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after buying an additional 478,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 32.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,828,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after buying an additional 447,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

