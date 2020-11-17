Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 577.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 53.2% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,508,000 after buying an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.74.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

