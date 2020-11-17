Trust Co. of Vermont Has $50,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Loews were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Loews by 47.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,315,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 748,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Loews by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 857,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after buying an additional 474,733 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 38.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after buying an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 143.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 348,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 205,215 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

L opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

