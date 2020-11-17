Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $40,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $217,087,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $11,404,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,413,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,508 shares of company stock worth $3,932,523. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

