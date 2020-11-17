Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,045.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

