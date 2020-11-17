Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

