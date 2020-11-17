Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 360 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $113.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

