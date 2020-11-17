Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $132.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

