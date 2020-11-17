Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

