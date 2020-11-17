Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $896,359,000 after buying an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,989,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,115,000 after buying an additional 159,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

