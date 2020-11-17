Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 260.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

