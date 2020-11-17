UBS Group Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.31 ($128.60).

Shares of SU stock opened at €117.50 ($138.24) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

