United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

