United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

