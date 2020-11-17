Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $681.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 152.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.