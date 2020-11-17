V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in V.F. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,570,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 increased their price objective on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.47.

VFC opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

