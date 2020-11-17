Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $55.67 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

