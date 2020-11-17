ValuEngine Downgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 downgraded International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.03.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

