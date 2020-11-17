ValuEngine Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.73.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.