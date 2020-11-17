Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

VDC opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

