Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.44% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $234.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $241.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.93.

