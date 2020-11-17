Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,502.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

