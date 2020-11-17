Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Varta AG (VAR1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.50 ($128.82).

Get Varta AG (VAR1.F) alerts:

Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock opened at €107.80 ($126.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. Varta AG has a one year low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a one year high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG (VAR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.