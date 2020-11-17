Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day moving average is $266.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

