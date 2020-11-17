ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS’ third-quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Advertising revenues declined due to the negative impact of coronavirus on global advertising demand, tough comparison, and cancellation and postponement of professional golf tournaments. This was partially offset by higher Affiliate as well as Domestic-streaming and digital-video revenues. ViacomCBS’ solid cable-network portfolio is a major growth driver. Growing traction of Showtime, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Pluto TV is expected to drive top-line growth. However, sluggishness in advertising demand and lowered budgets are headwinds. It also faces significant competition in the streaming space from the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.04.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

