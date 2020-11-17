ViacomCBS Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 52,385 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 852% compared to the average daily volume of 5,505 put options.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $914,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $2,509,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102,694 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

