VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 50.8% in October

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CFO opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $60.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.
Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.