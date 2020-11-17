VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Down 50.8% in October

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000.

