Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.69 on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.