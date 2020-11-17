VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €94.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.25 ($103.82).

Shares of DG opened at €86.86 ($102.19) on Friday. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.25.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

