Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIPS. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vipshop by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,906,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

